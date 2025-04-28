SK Telecom Begins Replacing SIM Cards after Hacking, but High Demand Keeps Many Waiting

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: SK Telecom has begun replacing its customers’ SIM cards for free after their SIM card information was hacked. But high demand for the service has resulted in long wait times, and many customers who want new SIM cards still haven’t received them.Max Lee has more.Report: SK Telecom(SKT) subscribers formed long lines at SKT stores on Monday, when the company began replacing SIM cards for free after a hacking incident breached customers’ privacy.But many stores soon ran out of them, forcing customers to rush around to other stores in hopes of obtaining a replacement.A number of subscribers looking to replace their SIM cards found themselves out of luck, while those who managed to get replacements faced long wait times as the process takes at least ten minutes.SKT is now asking its subscribers to make reservations online before visiting to request a new SIM card.They can use the Care TWorld homepage or the TWorld website to do so.SK Telecom said subscribers can also prevent hackers from accessing their personal information by signing up for the company’s SIM protection service, which is separate from its SIM card replacement service.The country’s largest mobile service carrier suffered a malware attack earlier this month, potentially exposing its users’ SIM card information.The SIM chip, embedded in a plastic card inside a mobile phone, contains information about the device’s user and network affiliation, such as its authentication key and International Mobile Equipment Identity number.Max Lee, KBS World Radio News.