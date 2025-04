Photo : YONHAP News

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung visited the Seoul National Cemetery on Monday, his first campaign event since he gained the party’s nomination ahead of the snap presidential election slated for June 3.Accompanied by the party leadership, Lee wrote in the visitor’s register that he will, together with the people, make South Korea a country where its people are happy and are the key players.He then visited the graves of former Presidents Rhee Syngman, Park Chung-hee, Kim Young-sam and Kim Dae-jung.While visits to the graves of former Presidents Rhee and Park have always been a topic of heated debate within the party, observers believe Lee included them to expand his political territory by appealing to moderate and conservative voters.Lee also visited the grave of Park Tae-joon, who founded the steel manufacturing company POSCO and served as prime minister in the Kim Dae-jung government in 2000.