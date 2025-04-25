Foreign Minister: Seoul Mulling Responses to Beijing’s Steel Structures in Yellow Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul says the government is considering responding with proportional measures after China installed steel structures in the Provisional Maritime Zone in the Yellow Sea, and may set up an ocean research station.Cho made the remarks Monday during a session of the National Assembly’s Special Committee on Budget and Accounts to discuss the government’s extra budget proposal.Citing last week’s discussions at the third maritime cooperation dialogue between the two countries, where the steel structures were part of the agenda, Cho said the government will monitor the situation and see what steps Beijing takes while mulling its own responses.The minister then stressed that the government is conveying to China via various channels its stance that South Korea’s legitimate and reasonable maritime interests must not be affected.On Thursday, during its preliminary review of the extra budget for the oceans ministry, the National Assembly’s Agriculture, Food, Rural Affairs, Oceans and Fisheries Committee newly allocated 60-point-five billion won in the budget to respond to China’s structures in the Yellow Sea.That’s around 42 million U.S. dollars.