Official: S. Korea, US Unlikely to Reach Tariff Agreement before Change of Gov’t

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior official who participated in last week’s trade consultations with the United States said it is unlikely that the two sides will reach an agreement before the next administration takes office in South Korea in June.Speaking to reporters on Monday, First Vice Industry and Energy Minister Park Sung-taek said no decision on the U.S. reciprocal tariffs is expected to be finalized by late May or early June.While there are only 70 days left in the negotiation period proposed by Washington, the vice minister said it will be enough of a challenge to generate an outcome during that time.The remarks come as the allies are set to begin technical consultations this week to establish working-level teams to handle around six areas of concern.Related working-level discussions are then expected to start next week, and progress from the talks will serve as the basis for a ministerial meeting in mid-May, when U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is set to visit South Korea.