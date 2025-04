Photo : YONHAP News

The state human rights watchdog will not attend an annual queer festival in which it has taken part every year since 2017.In a press release issued Monday, the National Human Rights Commission of Korea said it turned down the invitation from the organizing committee of the Seoul Queer Parade.The commission said it also declined another invitation from a Christian group that plans to stage a rally in protest.Between 2017 and 2024, the commission took part in the annual parade by running a booth calling for an anti-discrimination bill.When asked about the parade during his confirmation hearing in September last year, Commission Chairperson Ahn Chang-ho said if he were to attend the annual event, he would also attend a rally to oppose it.The 2025 Seoul Queer Parade is set to take place June 14.