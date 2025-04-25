Menu Content

Economy

KOSPI Rises for Second Day amid Reserved Tariff Optimism

Written: 2025-04-28 17:13:51Updated: 2025-04-28 17:48:49

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) closed slightly higher Monday as investors evaluated last week’s discussions between South Korea and the U.S. regarding the latter’s sweeping tariffs.
 
The KOSPI rose two-point-56 points, or zero-point-one percent, to close at two-thousand-548-point-86.
 
The market has been adjusting to tariff uncertainties while shifting its focus to corporate earnings and sector-specific divergence, as South Korea and the U.S. aim to finalize a “package deal” on tariffs and economic cooperation by July 8 after last week’s talks.
 
Top-cap shares traded mixed, with Samsung Electronics edging up zero-point-18 percent while rival SK hynix dropped one-point-three percent, LG Energy Solution gained zero-point-73 percent, LG Chem fell one-point-56 percent, and SK Telecom plunged six-point-75 percent after a network hacking incident.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell ten-point-28 points, or one-point-41 percent, to close at 719-point-41.
