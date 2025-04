Photo : YONHAP News

Some one-thousand-200 people were forced to evacuate on Monday after a wildfire broke out on a mountain in the southeastern city of Daegu.According to Daegu’s Buk District, residents in the nearby Nogok and Mutaejoya neighborhoods evacuated to two schools in the area.The district office also advised residents in the city’s Seobyeon neighborhood to evacuate as the fire continues to spread.The fire started around 2 p.m. on Mount Hamji in Daegu’s Nogok area.Forest authorities declared a Level Two wildfire response alert around 3:40 p.m. and dispatched 23 helicopters and some 200 firefighting personnel.While 27-point-seven hectares of land are reportedly within the affected zone, this figure is increasing as the fire spreads.