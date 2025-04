Photo : YONHAP News

The Navy and the Marine Corps conducted the final stage of an amphibious landing exercise as part of ongoing combined landing drills along the coast of the southeastern city of Pohang.According to officials, the final phase to secure a beachhead after charging via sea and air started at 6 a.m. Monday, involving the Marine's Korean assault amphibious vehicle(KAAV), various Navy vessels, and KF-16 fighter jets.Training also involved reconnaissance using drones and other assets, and fending off simulated threats such as exploding enemy drones.The troops removed obstacles and secured a path along the coast by deploying combat engineers, armored bulldozers and mine clearing equipment.The ongoing combined drills, set to run through Thursday, have brought together some three-thousand-200 personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps, as well as 17 naval ships, 19 aircraft, 22 KAAVs and eight civilian vessels.