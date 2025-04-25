Police, Presidential Security Service Discussing Submission of Classified Phone Server, CCTV Footage

Photo : YONHAP News

The police are in talks with the Presidential Security Service in an effort to obtain CCTV footage of the top office and its classified phone server in connection with the unsuccessful attempt to arrest then-President Yoon Suk Yeol in January.An official with a police special investigation team said at a regular press conference on Monday that the team has carried out talks with the secret service agency on four occasions and received some data, but that the two sides are still discussing access to the classified phone.The official explained that the secret service agency is willing to cooperate and is currently considering how to submit the data.It’s been reported that discussions are ongoing regarding whether the agency should hand over the server in its entirety or submit the data in the form of an image.Earlier this month, a ten-hour standoff resulted after the secret service agency refused to allow the police to search the presidential office to obtain the server.Yoon and secret service officials are suspected of special obstruction of public duty for their actions in January, when investigators tried to arrest Yoon at the presidential residence but secret service officials denied access.