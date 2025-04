Photo : YONHAP News

Forest authorities issued a Level Three response alert against a wildfire that broke out on a mountain in the southeastern city of Daegu Monday afternoon.According to the Korea Forest Service, 92 hectares of land are estimated to be within the affected zone as of 6 p.m.Under the Level Three alert, 29 helicopters, 57 vehicles and 704 personnel have been dispatched to extinguish the fire on Mount Hamji in Daegu’s Nogok area.Authorities said 15 percent of the fire has been put out.An official from the forest agency also disclosed plans to send available helicopters, personnel and equipment before sunset.