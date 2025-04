Photo : KBS News

Authorities resumed efforts at dawn on Tuesday to combat the massive wildfire that broke out on a mountain in the southeastern city of Daegu the previous day.The Korea Forest Service said it plans to contain the main blazes Tuesday, mobilizing 52 helicopters and more than 15-hundred people.According to forest authorities, 252 hectares of land are estimated to be within the affected zone and 82 percent of the fire was out as of 8 a.m.The fire broke out around 2 p.m. on Mount Hamji within the city and quickly spread to nearby areas due to strong winds, prompting the issuance of a Level Three response alert at 6 p.m.Fire authorities estimate that about 660 people have evacuated due to the fire.