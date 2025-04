Photo : YONHAP News

About 230-thousand SK Telecom customers got new SIM cards on Monday, the day the country’s biggest mobile carrier launched its free replacement service after a recent hacking incident.In announcing the number, the carrier said two-point-63 million other customers had made online reservations for the service as of 6 p.m. Monday.SK Telecom is urging subscribers to sign up for the company’s SIM protection service to prevent hackers from accessing their personal information.As of 6 p.m. Monday, the number of subscribers registered for the SIM protection service had surged to seven-point-41 million.Altogether, ten million 270-thousand subscribers replaced their SIM cards or signed up for the SIM protection service.That’s about 40 percent of SK Telecom’s 24 million subscribers and nearly two million budget phone users.