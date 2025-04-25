N. Korean Military Delegation Departs for Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean military delegation has reportedly left for Russia to attend an international event for Victory Day on May 9, when Russia is set to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.According to the North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Tuesday, the delegation led by Pak Young-il, deputy director of the General Political Bureau of the North’s Korean People’s Army, departed Pyongyang the previous day.The KCNA said the purpose of the visit is to attend the third International Anti-Fascist Congress in Russia, but there is speculation that the two sides may discuss North Korea’s participation in a Russian military parade for Victory Day.The report comes a day after North Korea confirmed having deployed troops to Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for doing so.In November, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov visited North Korea and invited North Korean military units to take part in the 80th Victory Day celebrations in Moscow.There is also speculation that the delegation may discuss the possibility of Kim visiting Moscow around Victory Day, given that Putin invited the North Korean leader to Russia when he visited Pyongyang in June.