Photo : YONHAP News

The basic subway fare in the capital region is likely to increase by 150 won, or about ten cents, starting June 28.According to the city of Seoul on Tuesday, the local governments of Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province and the Korea Railroad Corporation recently held a meeting and agreed on the increase.The exact timing of the increase will be finalized after due procedures at local transportation organizations, including Seoul Metro.The change will increase the basic subway fare for Seoul and the surrounding area from the current 14-hundred won to one-thousand-550 won.Fares will rise from 800 won to 900 won for teenagers, and from 500 won to 550 won for children.