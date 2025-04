Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo has vetoed a bill that would have limited an acting president’s powers to name or appoint justices to the Constitutional Court.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, the acting president asked the National Assembly to reconsider its changes to the Constitutional Court Act, saying they conflict with the act’s current regulations.It’s the eighth veto from Han and the 42nd under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.Han said that although the Constitution does not impose specific limitations on the scope of duty of an acting president, the bill seeks to restrict it through legislation.The bill would have prohibited an acting president from naming or appointing any of the three justices the president is mandated to choose.But it would have allowed an acting president to appoint the three justices chosen by the National Assembly and the three picked by the Supreme Court chief justice.