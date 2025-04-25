Acting President: Nation Must Overcome Numerous Obstacles in Trade Talks before July

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo says the nation must overcome numerous obstacles in trade negotiations with the U.S. between now and July, when the two sides plan to conclude talks and craft a package of deals.The acting president made the remarks Tuesday, while presiding over a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Seoul.Han said that in the trade talks with the U.S. last week, the South Korean delegation reached an agreement on a comprehensive framework for future negotiations and significantly reduced uncertainties.He said that starting this week, working-level discussions will begin in earnest on issues such as tariffs, nontariff barriers and cooperation in shipbuilding.The acting president said that in the negotiations with the U.S., there will be times when resolute decisions must be made in the national interest.Han also called for the swift parliamentary passage of the 12-point-two trillion won supplementary budget, worth almost eight-point-five billion U.S. dollars, as well as other bills to stimulate an economic recovery.The acting president did not mention whether he will run for president.