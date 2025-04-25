Reuters: Trump to Soften Impact of Auto Tariffs

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to take action to reduce the impact of his automotive tariffs.According to Reuters on Monday, the Trump administration will move to reduce the impact of the auto tariffs on Tuesday by alleviating some duties placed on foreign parts in domestically manufactured cars and by preventing duties on foreign-made cars from overlapping with other tariffs.The planned moves come amid concerns within the U.S. auto industry and labor groups that the steep auto tariffs could disrupt production and operations.U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in a statement on Monday that Trump is building an important partnership both with the country’s automakers and its workers.The Wall Street Journal published a similar report Monday, saying companies paying the 25 percent auto tariffs will not have to pay other duties, such as those on steel and aluminum.The report said the move will be retroactive and automakers may be reimbursed for tariffs they have already paid.