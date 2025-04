Photo : YONHAP News

The number of homes that remained unsold after the completion of construction increased for the eighth consecutive month in March.According to data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Tuesday, the figure for the entire nation totaled 25-thousand-117 at the end of March, up five-point-nine percent from a month earlier.The total number of unsold homes reached about 69-thousand last month.Seventy-six percent of the unsold homes, or some 52-thousand, were located outside the capital region.More than 86-hundred homes were sold across the nation in March, up 60-point-six percent from a month earlier, but the cumulative number for the first quarter plunged nearly 50 percent from a year earlier.