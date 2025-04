Photo : KBS News

More than 34-thousand subscribers to SK Telecom, the country’s largest mobile carrier, have reportedly switched to other carriers in the aftermath of a hacking incident that breached their privacy.According to telecom industry sources on Tuesday, 34-thousand-132 subscribers moved to other carriers the previous day, while SK Telecom gained 87-hundred-29 new customers, resulting in a net decrease of 25-thousand-403.About 60 percent of the departing customers switched to KT, the country’s second-largest carrier, with the rest moving to LG Uplus.KT gained more than 21-thousand new subscribers, while nearly 15-thousand people signed on with LG Uplus.Earlier this month, SK Telecom detected signs of a massive leak of customers’ SIM card data due to a cyberattack, causing public anxiety about potential theft of personal information.