Reports: Trump to Invite Business Leaders to US Investment Event

Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump will reportedly invite the CEOs of companies that have promised to invest in the United States to an event at the White House this week.Quoting a White House official, Reuters and Bloomberg News reported on Monday that about 20 CEOs and executives from Hyundai Motor, Nvidia, Johnson & Johnson, Toyota Motor, Eli Lilly and SoftBank Group will visit the White House on Wednesday for an event called “Invest in America.”At the event, Trump reportedly plans to mark his first 100 days in office by promoting a broad range of investments in the United States in the defense, tech, health care and consumer products industries and investment funds.The White House is claiming that since the launch of the second Trump administration, investment commitments in the U.S. amounted to two trillion dollars.Last month, South Korea’s Hyundai Motor announced plans to invest 21 billion dollars in the United States over the next four years.