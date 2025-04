Photo : YONHAP News

Minister of Science and ICT Yoo Sang-im promised that SK Telecom(SKT) will face consequences for the delay in reporting a malware attack that exposed its customers’ SIM card information.The minister made the pledge Tuesday at a session of the National Assembly’s Special Committee on Budget and Accounts, in response to a question from People Power Party lawmaker Kim Sung-won.SKT reported the hacking to the Korea Internet & Security Agency(KISA) a full day after it became aware of the incident.KISA requires that all hacking incidents be reported within 24 hours.Yoo apologized for causing public anxiety and concern and said it was regrettable that the ministry could not prevent the incident.