K-Pop Band Epex Granted Permission to Perform in China in Sign of Thawing Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

A municipal government body in China has approved a standalone concert by a K-pop idol group composed entirely of South Korean nationals, in what appears to be a step back from Beijing’s unofficial policy against welcoming South Korean entertainers.According to a diplomatic source on Tuesday, the Fuzhou City Culture and Tourism Bureau in Fujian Province, southeastern China, officially approved the Epex concert slated for May 31.The eight-member K-pop group will perform 19 songs at a concert hall that can accommodate around 11-hundred fans.China has maintained a tacit ban on South Korean entertainment since 2016, declining permission for K-pop artists to perform in the country in what was seen as retaliation for the deployment of the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense missile defense system.While foreign K-pop stars have often appeared on Chinese TV programs, this is the first time in nine years that a K-pop group made up exclusively of South Korean artists will perform in China.