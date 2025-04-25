Power Broker Questioned about Ties to Ex-President Yoon, Seoul Mayor Oh

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office summoned the controversial power broker Myung Tae-kyun for questioning on Tuesday as part of its investigation into allegations of election meddling and poll rigging surrounding former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife.Myung appeared at the prosecutors’ office in the morning, just 18 days after he was questioned by the Changwon District Prosecutors’ Office following his release on bail.He is expected to face two days of questioning about allegations that he rigged opinion polls to influence the People Power Party’s nomination process ahead of the 2022 by-elections and the 2024 general elections.The prosecution also plans to interrogate Myung about claims he made that he was paid to give polling data to Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon.Oh is accused of having Kim Han-jung, a businessperson who is also one of his supporters, pay 33 million won to Myung to conduct public opinion polls for him ahead of the 2021 Seoul mayoral by-election.That’s about 23-thousand U.S. dollars.As there are conflicting accounts from Oh and Myung over how many times the two sides met, the prosecution is also expected to call in Kim Young-sun, a former People Power Party lawmaker who has backed Myung’s version of events.