Ex-Labor Minister, Former PPP Party Chief Advance to Final Round of Primary

Written: 2025-04-29 15:22:35Updated: 2025-04-29 16:59:50

Ex-Labor Minister, Former PPP Party Chief Advance to Final Round of Primary

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo and former People Power Party(PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon have advanced into the third and final round of the PPP’s primary race in the run-up to the June 3 presidential election. 

The party’s election committee on Tuesday announced the results of the second primary cutoff, which concluded Monday after a two-day run. 

In the cutoff, which reflected a 50-50 split between votes from party members and public surveys, the party eliminated Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo and former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo. 

The party did not reveal the candidates’ rankings or the percentage of votes each one secured. 

Kim and Han will hold a debate Wednesday before the party conducts additional rounds of voting for party members and the public on Thursday and Friday, again based on a 50-50 split between votes from party members and public surveys.

The party will announce its presidential candidate during a party convention slated to be held Saturday in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. 

However, even if the party elects a presidential candidate in the final round, it is possible that it may field a single candidate should acting President Han Duck-soo decide to join the race.
