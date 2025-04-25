Firefighters Put Out Main Blaze in Daegu Wildfire

Photo : YONHAP News

Firefighters have put out the main blaze that broke out on Mount Hamji in the southeastern city of Daegu, 23 hours after flames were first reported.According to forest authorities on Tuesday, the main fire was extinguished at 12:55 p.m. and no casualties have been reported so far.The massive blaze, which broke out on Monday just after 2 p.m., quickly spread across Mount Hamji, causing authorities to issue the highest Level 3 wildfire response and deploy hundreds of personnel along with helicopters and vehicles to fight the fire.The National Fire Agency also issued an order about two hours after the fire broke out, mobilizing all available resources to combat flames spreading toward private homes.Similar to the Gyeongbuk wildfires that started late last month, forest and fire authorities struggled to extinguish the fire on Mount Hamji amid strong winds reaching a maximum wind speed of 15 meters per second and dry conditions in the area.