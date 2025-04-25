Menu Content

280,000 SKT Subscribers Replace SIM Cards

Written: 2025-04-29 15:56:20Updated: 2025-04-29 16:48:42

A total of 280-thousand subscribers to SK Telecom(SKT), the country’s largest mobile carrier, got new SIM cards as of 9 a.m. Tuesday in the aftermath of a hacking incident that breached their privacy. 

The carrier revealed the figure a day after launching its free replacement service Monday morning. 

SKT also said four-point-32 million other customers had made online reservations for the service as of 9 a.m. Tuesday. 

The cumulative number of SKT subscribers who have signed up for the company’s SIM protection service to prevent hackers from accessing their personal information amounts to some eight-point-seven million. 

As a result, the combined number of subscribers who have replaced their SIM cards or made reservations to do so and who have registered for the SIM protection service was estimated to stand at a total of 13-point-31 million. 

Meanwhile, SKT said no incidents have occurred so far in which fraudulent wire transfers were made with stolen SIM card data.
