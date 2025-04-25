DP to Prioritize Winning Election, Unifying Party around Lee Jae-myung

Photo : KBS News

The Democratic Party(DP) says it will switch to an election committee system starting Wednesday, focused on expanding its reach and centered on its presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung.During a meeting at the National Assembly on Tuesday, Park Chan-dae, the DP’s acting leader, said that the DP will channel all its energy into winning the snap presidential election.The DP explained that its election committee will be inclusive of all, with no camps or factions, having earlier expressed its willingness to integrate moderate and conservative camps outside the party by recruiting former Environment Minister Yoon Yeo-joon, a so-called conservative strategist, as a senior member of the election committee.The DP has also left open the possibility of recruiting additional moderate and conservative voices that can work together across party lines.Lee, who was nominated as the DP’s presidential candidate on Sunday, emphasized the importance of unity in his acceptance speech, mentioning it 14 times.