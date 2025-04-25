Seoul Bus Labor Union, Management to Hold Final Wage Negotiations

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Bus Labor Union and management are set to begin final wage negotiations Tuesday.The two sides will hold a mediation session at the Seoul branch of the National Labor Relations Commission in the capital’s Yeongdeungpo District starting at 5 p.m. to discuss wage hikes and other issues.As Tuesday’s adjustment deadline looms, the union said that if wage negotiations fail, it will initiate industrial actions such as strikes or work-to-rule actions, starting with the first bus at 4 a.m. Wednesday.The union is demanding that bimonthly bonuses be included in regular wages and the retirement age be delayed to 65 from the current 63.On the other hand, the management is insisting on changing the wage system and lowering regular wages.Seoul’s city bus drivers went on strike for the first time in 12 years when negotiations broke down in March last year, but returned to work 11 hours later after agreeing on a four-point-48 percent wage increase through mediation by the Seoul Metropolitan Government.