Photo : YONHAP News

The trade ministry and the Korea International Trade Association(KITA) jointly held a conference Tuesday to seek the opinions of exporting industries in the wake of last week’s trade talks between South Korean and U.S. officials.In the short term, the exporters asked the government to actively negotiate tariffs with the U.S. and devise support measures so they won’t lose competitiveness in the face of the new tariffs.In the mid- and long term, they proposed that the government boost industrial cooperation with the U.S., expanding its budget for research and development while strengthening tax support.The trade ministry vowed to strengthen trade finance assistance to stabilize the business of firms hit by the U.S. tariffs while expanding trade insurance support.It also promised to sharply expand the so-called Tariff Response Export Vouchers to help exporters tackle difficulties.