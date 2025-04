Photo : YONHAP News

A multinational monitoring team launched after the disbandment a year ago of the United Nations’ North Korea sanctions committee’s expert panel is set to publish its first report.According to South Korea’s foreign ministry on Tuesday, the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team is expected to release the report soon, as Wednesday marks one year since the UN Panel of Experts ceased operating.An official from the ministry expressed South Korea’s deep regret over Russia’s decision to veto the extension of the panel’s mandate.The official said that over the past year, Seoul has exerted various diplomatic efforts with the international community to respond to the military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow and the explicit violations of North Korea sanctions.Eleven countries, including South Korea, the U.S. and Japan, launched the monitoring team in October last year in an effort to fill the void.