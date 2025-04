Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose for a third day on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in auto and biotech stocks while investor sentiment remained cautious amid concerns over US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.The KOSPI rose 16-point-56 points, or zero-point-65 percent, to close at two-thousand-565-point-42.Investors also remained cautious ahead of quarterly earnings reports from major global firms like Apple, Amazon, Samsung Electronics and LG Chem, while auto stocks rose on reports that Trump may ease tariffs on foreign parts used in vehicles assembled in the United States.Top automaker Hyundai Motor rose two-point-01 percent, while Kia gained two-point-14 percent; and Samsung Biologics added one-point-35 percent while its smaller rival Celltrion jumped three-point-42 percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained seven-point-05 points, or zero-point-98 percent, to close at 726-point-46.