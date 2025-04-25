Top Court to Rule Thursday in Lee Jae-Myung’s Election Law Case

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court is set to rule this week in the election law trial for Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung.According to the top court on Tuesday, the ruling is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday.After receiving the case on March 28, the court convened two en banc review sessions last week.Lee was indicted under the Public Official Election Act over statements he made during a televised interview ahead of the 2022 presidential election in which he denied knowing Kim Moon-ki, the former head of the Seongnam Development Corporation’s project development team, during Lee’s tenure as mayor of Seongnam.Lee was also accused of making false statements during a parliamentary audit of Gyeonggi Province in October 2021, when he was governor, regarding alleged favoritism in another development scandal in Seongnam’s Baekhyeon-dong area.Lee was originally convicted and handed a suspended sentence, but the Seoul High Court overturned his conviction last month and the prosecution appealed the verdict.The court will either confirm and finalize the appellate court ruling, or reverse and remand it, after which Lee can still maintain his candidacy, although the verdict may affect his support base.In the third scenario, the top court can opt for “Reversing and Self-Rendering of Judgment” delivering a guilty verdict, preventing him from running for office.