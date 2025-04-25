Menu Content

S. Korea's Position Unchanged on Taking In N. Korean POWs from Ukraine

The government said Seoul has not changed its position regarding accepting to the nation, North Korean soldiers held captive by the Ukrainian military in the Russia-Ukraine war should they wish to defect to South Korea.

An official at Seoul's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the North Korean captives are considered prisoners of war, regardless of Pyongyang's acknowledgement of their deployment.

The official added that in accordance with the 1949 Geneva Conventions, they must not be repatriated against their will to their home country, where they could face persecution.

South Korea and Ukraine have consulted on the transfer of the North Korean POWs to the South even prior to Pyongyang's recognition of deployment.

At a press briefing Tuesday, ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong said Seoul intends to provide necessary protection and support if the North Koreans make such a request and that required talks with Kyiv will continue.
