Photo : YONHAP News

Hybe, the K-pop powerhouse behind boy band BTS, posted record-high sales for the first quarter, surpassing 500 billion won, or around 349 million U.S. dollars.According to the company on Tuesday, sales jumped 39 percent from a year earlier to total 500-point-six billion won.Operating profit during the same period surged about 50 percent on-year to 21-point-six billion won.Hybe attributed the quarterly record sales to world tours and solo concerts by its artists, including BTS member J-Hope, SEVENTEEN, TXT, ENHYPEN and BOYNEXTDOOR.The company forecast another strong performance in the second quarter, thanks to BTS member Jin's comeback, new album releases by SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN and BOYNEXTDOOR, and LE SSERAFIM's world tour.