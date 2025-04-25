Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Gov't Forecasts Shortage of Nearly 1 Mln Care Workers in 20 Years

Written: 2025-04-29 19:25:01Updated: 2025-04-29 19:25:48

Gov't Forecasts Shortage of Nearly 1 Mln Care Workers in 20 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has forecast a shortage of nearly one million nursing care workers in two decades as demand is set to surpass supply amid a super-aging society.

The health ministry made the projection on Tuesday at a session of the Presidential Committee on Ageing Society and Population Policy.

According to the outcome of the ministry-led study, the number of seniors aged 85 and older requiring nursing care is expected to more than triple from the current one-point-13 million to three-point-72 million by 2045.

Based on seniors approved for long-term care, the number is predicted to rise from one-point-06 million as of 2023 to two-point-62 million by 2043.

The number of care workers, however, is projected to gradually increase from the current 610-thousand to a maximum of just over 800-thousand by the mid-2030s, before starting to decline.

The ministry said 990-thousand additional care workers are likely to be necessary in 2043 to maintain the ratio of one-point-five to one-point-nine seniors per worker.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >