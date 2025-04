Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese news agency said North Korea has banned performance of a song symbolizing reconciliation between the two Koreas.Citing multiple sources on Tuesday, Kyodo News reported the North Korean song titled "Pangapsumnida," or "Nice to Meet You," was excluded from performances after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un designated South Korea as the regime's primary enemy.The song is no longer heard at North Korean restaurants in China where North Korean women work.Since its 1991 release by the North's Pochonbo Electronic Ensemble, "Pangapsumnida" has also become well-known in South Korea after it was performed at inter-Korean exchange events.While Kim classified inter-Korean relations as "two hostile states" in December 2023, North Korea revised its Constitution last year to officially designate the South as its primary enemy.