Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to provide partial tariff relief for carmakers that manufacture vehicles in the United States.According to the White House, Trump signed a proclamation on Tuesday that gives the auto industry a two-year grace period to move its supply chains to the U.S. before facing the full impact of his 25 percent auto tariffs.Under the new policy, companies that import parts for vehicles assembled in the United States will be able to offset three-point-75 percent of a vehicle’s list price in the first year and two-point-five percent in the second year.Trump also signed an executive order on Tuesday under which automakers will not face multiple auto-related tariffs.The move comes as automakers are set to face new tariffs on imported auto parts on May 3 in addition to the 25 percent tariffs on automobiles, which went into effect April 3.