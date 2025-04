Photo : KBS News

The country’s industrial output increased for the second consecutive month in March, while consumption and investment declined.According to data from Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the industrial production index rose zero-point-nine percent from a month earlier to 114-point-seven in March.It marks the second straight month of growth, after a one-point-seven percent drop in January.Retail sales, a key indicator of consumption levels, decreased zero-point-three percent in March from the previous month.Facility investments dropped zero-point-nine percent month-on-month in March.The composite coincident indicator, which measures the current phase of the business cycle, rose zero-point-three points from a month earlier.The composite leading indicator, which projects the outlook for the business cycle, showed a zero-point-two-point rise.