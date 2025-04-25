N. Korea Conducts First Test Firing of New Warship’s Weapons System

Photo : YONHAP News / KCNA

North Korea reportedly conducted the first test firing of the weapons system for a multipurpose destroyer it launched recently.The North’s Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Wednesday that North Korea carried out the “combat application test” for the weapons system mounted on its new five-thousand-ton destroyer, the Choe Hyon, Monday and Tuesday.The KCNA said that under the supervision of the country’s leader, Kim Jong-un, the North test-fired supersonic cruise missiles, strategic cruise missiles, anti-aircraft missiles and 127-millimeter ship-based automatic guns Monday.A test firing of ship-to-ship tactical guided weapons, the ship’s automatic guns, smoke and electronic jamming guns took place the following day.Kim reportedly stressed the need to perfect the warship’s weapons system for integrated operations within a short time, saying it’s time to make the responsible decision to accelerate the nuclear armament of the navy to defend the state and maritime sovereignty from existing and future threats.North Korea launched the new destroyer on Friday last week at a shipyard in the western port city of Nampo.