Photo : YONHAP News

Unionized bus drivers in Seoul launched a “work-to-rule” protest Wednesday after wage negotiations broke down.The Seoul Bus Labor Union announced the collapse of the negotiations at 2 a.m. Wednesday after nine hours of marathon talks with management.The union then launched the collective action at 4 a.m., under which bus drivers will operate strictly according to driving regulations, such as not overtaking other vehicles and adhering to stopping times.The union has demanded an eight-point-two percent increase in the base pay and wants the retirement age raised to 65 from the current 63.But the management insists on changing the wage system and lowering regular wages.