U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Tuesday that he can see the contours of a trade deal with South Korea coming together ahead of the election in June.In a press briefing on the economy to mark U.S. President Donald Trump’s 100th day in office, Bessent also suggested Seoul wants to make a deal to gain a campaign advantage.[Sound bite: U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent]“These governments actually want to have the framework of a trade deal done before they go into elections to show that they have successfully negotiated with the United States. So we are finding that they are actually much more keen to come to the table, get this done, and then go home and campaign on it.”Acting President Han Duck-soo is widely expected to run in the June 3 election, and his critics suspect he is taking advantage of his temporary leadership position to strengthen his as-yet-unannounced bid.