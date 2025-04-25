Prosecution Raids Yoon’s Private Residence

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has raided the private residence of former President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife, Kim Keon-hee, while looking into allegations involving a shaman close to the former presidential couple.The Seoul Southern Prosecutors’ Office sent prosecutors and investigators to Yoon’s home at the Acrovista apartment complex in southern Seoul on Wednesday morning to carry out a six-and-a-half-hour search.According to the prosecution, the private residence is a security zone, but not a place subject to articles of the Criminal Procedure Act that prohibit search and seizure operations at military facilities and other areas that handle confidential information, without approval from the responsible authority or office.The scope of the raid included the former first lady’s offices as well as the homes of two of her staff. Sources say the first lady was specified in the search warrant as a witness rather than a suspect.The shaman, known as Geon Jin, is suspected of receiving a diamond necklace and a luxury bag from a high-ranking Unification Church official to be given as gifts to the former first lady.