Finance Ministry Contradicts Bessent on Trade Talks

The finance ministry has flatly denied that South Korea wants to conclude trade talks with the U.S. before the June 3 presidential election, openly contradicting recent remarks from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.The ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that South Korea never conveyed to the U.S. any intent to finalize the framework of negotiations before the presidential election and then use it as part of the election campaign.The ministry said that during the recent “two-plus-two” trade talks, the government asked the U.S. to consider South Korea’s political situation and the need to communicate with the National Assembly during future negotiations, stressing that the government will not rush to conclude talks.The statement came after Bessent said in a press briefing on Tuesday that he could see the contours of a trade deal with South Korea coming together.Asked about the possibility of delays in concluding talks with South Korea, Japan and other countries, with elections coming up soon, Bessent said those countries want to have the “framework of a deal” before they go into elections.He said they are “actually much more keen to come to the table, get this done, and then go home and campaign on it.”