Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics posted record quarterly sales in the first quarter on the back of strong sales of its flagship Galaxy X25 smartphones.The South Korean tech giant said in its regulatory filing on Wednesday that it posted six-point-68 trillion won in operating profit for the January-March period, up one-point-two percent from a year earlier.That’s almost four-point-67 billion U.S. dollars, about 30 percent higher than the average estimate in a survey by Yonhap Infomax.Sales increased ten-point-05 percent year-on-year for the period to post 79-point-14 trillion won, the strongest quarterly sales figure in the company’s history.Samsung’s net profit increased 21-point-74 percent year-on-year to eight-point-22 trillion won in the same period.