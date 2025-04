Photo : KBS News

The trade ministry is set to hold working-level discussions on U.S. tariffs with the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative(USTR).According to the ministry on Wednesday, Jang Seong-gil, chief of the ministry’s trade policy bureau, will meet with USTR officials for “technical discussions” Wednesday and Thursday in Washington.During the technical discussions, the ministry plans to form a working group on U.S. tariffs and finalize the negotiation schedule.The two nations are holding the discussions to follow up on the recent “two-plus-two” trade consultation and the talks between their top trade officials.During the high-profile talks, the two sides agreed to craft a package of deals on tariffs and economic cooperation by July 8.