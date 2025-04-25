NIS: 600 N. Korean Soldiers Killed Fighting for Russia; 4,100 More Injured

Photo : KBS News

The National Intelligence Service(NIS) says roughly 600 North Korean soldiers have died fighting for Russia and another four-thousand-100 have been injured.People Power Party Rep. Lee Seong-kweun and Democratic Party Rep. Kim Byung-kee told reporters on Wednesday that the NIS disclosed its assessment during a closed-door meeting of the National Assembly’s Intelligence Committee.Citing the spy agency, the lawmakers said the North sent a total of 15-thousand troops to assist Russia in its war against Ukraine via two deployments.They also said the agency told the committee that fighting in the Kursk area has declined since March, with Russian troops regaining control over most of the area, before adding that the North might send more troops, though no particular movements have yet been detected.According to the lawmakers, the NIS said the North Korean soldiers have significantly improved their combat capabilities since becoming accustomed to new equipment, including drones.