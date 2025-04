Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo says South Korea is the best partner to help the U.S. rebuild its shipbuilding industry.Han made the statement Wednesday when he met visiting U.S. Secretary of the Navy John Phelan, saying cooperation in shipbuilding is a key area where South Korea and the U.S. can achieve a win-win situation.Han expressed hope that Seoul and Washington will boost such cooperation based on the trust South Korean companies have earned through the successful maintenance, repair and overhaul of U.S. warships.Phelan said that work is greatly enhancing the U.S. Navy’s readiness, and he concurred that the two nations must strengthen cooperation in shipbuilding to rebuild the U.S. shipbuilding industry.Phelan vowed active efforts to step up cooperation in shipbuilding with South Korean companies.