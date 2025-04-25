NIS: Chinese Individuals Took Pics of Key Military Facilities on at Least 11 Occasions

Photo : KBS News

The National Intelligence Service(NIS) says Chinese individuals have taken unauthorized photos of key military bases and other sensitive locations in South Korea on at least eleven occasions since June of last year.People Power Party Rep. Lee Seong-kweun and Democratic Party Rep. Kim Byung-kee told reporters on Wednesday that the NIS revealed that assessment during a closed-door meeting of the National Assembly’s Intelligence Committee.The agency said the individuals were mostly tourists and students, some of them minors, and the photographed locations included bases, airports, ports and the NIS.The agency said though the photographers claimed they were only recording their travels, it found plenty of evidence suggesting they were trying to evade a South Korean law protecting military bases and facilities.It said some of the pictures were taken with high-quality cameras just outside the perimeters of areas subject to the law.The agency stressed the need to revise the Espionage Act to prevent not only North Korea but other countries from leaking or securing state secrets related to South Korea’s industries, its economy, its military and its security.