Lee Jae-myung Pledges Support for 4.5-Day Workweek, Labor Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has vowed strong government support for companies that adopt a four-and-a-half-day workweek with the long-term goal of transitioning to a four-day workweek.In a policy statement posted on social media Wednesday, Lee also pledged to reduce South Korea’s average working hours to below the OECD average by 2030.He proposed setting a legal cap on daily working hours and introducing mandatory minimum rest periods to help prevent death from overwork.Lee said the controversial “inclusive wage system,” often blamed for unpaid labor, would be fundamentally reviewed, with stricter requirements for tracking actual working hours.He also announced plans to expand vacation support programs for workers and provide broader housing assistance, including increased subsidies for rent and lower-income tenants.Additional proposals include tax breaks on phone bills for families with children or elderly parents, lower public transport transfer fares for commuters, and expanded deductions for children’s extracurricular activities.