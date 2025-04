Photo : YONHAP News

The presidents and deans of the nation’s medical schools have issued a final appeal urging striking students to return to class.In a joint letter released Wednesday, the Association of Presidents for Medical School Advancement and the Korean Association of Medical Colleges said today was the last day for students to resume their studies without facing a penalty.The letter expressed deep concern over empty classrooms and growing public anxiety about the prolonged boycott.Officials said the education ministry has asked universities to finalize the list of students subject to academic failure as of today.They also warned students not to believe rumors that a new government might offer greater leniency.Medical students walked out last year in protest of the government’s plan to increase the medical school admissions quota, which has now been scrapped.